Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Share Price

Media headlines about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Chesapeake Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

Shares of NYSE CHK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 65,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $430.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

