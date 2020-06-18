Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Share Price

Media stories about Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort’s score:

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OMAB. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OMAB traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 7,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,436. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 40.34% and a return on equity of 35.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.