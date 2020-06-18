Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Share Price

News coverage about LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. LivePerson earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected LivePerson’s analysis:

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 25,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

In other news, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,149 shares of company stock worth $2,892,762. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.