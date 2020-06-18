Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price

News headlines about First National Financial (TSE:FN) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First National Financial earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TSE FN traded down C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.96. 23,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,645.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.30. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.75 and a 12-month high of C$44.95.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$274.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Stephen Smith acquired 10,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.53 per share, with a total value of C$300,113.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,343,649 shares in the company, valued at C$216,857,954.97. Also, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,179.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,333,486 shares in the company, valued at C$216,557,841.58. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,093 shares of company stock worth $906,970.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

