Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Salvatore Ferragamo Italia (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Stock Price

Headlines about Salvatore Ferragamo Italia (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Salvatore Ferragamo Italia earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

SFRGF stock remained flat at $$14.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo Italia has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

About Salvatore Ferragamo Italia

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, outerwear, formal wear, sportswear, and leisure wear.

