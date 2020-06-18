Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Salvatore Ferragamo Italia (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Stock Price

Headlines about Salvatore Ferragamo Italia (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Salvatore Ferragamo Italia earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
SFRGF stock remained flat at $$14.35 during midday trading on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo Italia has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.
About Salvatore Ferragamo Italia
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.