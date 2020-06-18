Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Select Medical earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the health services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Select Medical’s score:

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,450. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 49,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $849,644.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,601,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,361,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

