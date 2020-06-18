Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Share Price

News stories about Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit Airlines earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,025,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,734,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

