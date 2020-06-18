Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price

News coverage about Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trinity Industries earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,451. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

