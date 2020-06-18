Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price

News headlines about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Glencore’s score:

Shares of GLCNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 43,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,580. Glencore has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

