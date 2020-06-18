Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Share Price

News headlines about HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HEXAGON AB/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HXGBY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets cut shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of HXGBY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

