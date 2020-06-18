Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Share Price

News coverage about THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

TRPX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 16,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,983. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded THERAPIX BIOSCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

