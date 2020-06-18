Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Share Price

Media stories about Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gulf Keystone Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GUKYF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil. It also provides geophysical and engineering services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.