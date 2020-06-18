Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price

News coverage about Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Jack in the Box earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.15. 24,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,376. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $93.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

