Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price

Headlines about Morguard (TSE:MRC) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Morguard earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morguard from C$223.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Morguard from C$225.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

MRC stock traded up C$0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$133.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$172.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.12. Morguard has a 1 year low of C$114.18 and a 1 year high of C$219.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morguard will post 13.7299992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

