Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Pluralsight earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Pluralsight’s analysis:

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of Pluralsight stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,327. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PS shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock valued at $76,599,533. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.