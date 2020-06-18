Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Price

Media headlines about Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Santos earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:STOSF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Santos has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

