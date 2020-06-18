Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Strathmore Minerals (TSE:STM) Stock Price

Press coverage about Strathmore Minerals (TSE:STM) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Strathmore Minerals earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Strathmore Minerals has a one year low of C$14.07 and a one year high of C$25.30.

About Strathmore Minerals

Strathmore Minerals Corp. (Strathmore) is a resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium, gold and copper properties in the United States. The Company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and copper mineral properties.

