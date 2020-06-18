Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price

Headlines about Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fox Factory earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.46. 71,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $91.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

