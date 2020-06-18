Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Share Price

Media headlines about McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. McCoy Global earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

MCCRF stock remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday. McCoy Global has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of McCoy Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

