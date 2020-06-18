Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Share Price

Media coverage about Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rapid7 earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Rapid7’s analysis:

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,580 shares of company stock worth $984,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.