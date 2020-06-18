Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) Share Price

Media headlines about Caspian Services (OTCMKTS:CSSV) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Caspian Services earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSSV remained flat at $$0.00 on Thursday. 8,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,355. Caspian Services has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Caspian Services Company Profile

Caspian Services, Inc provides various oilfield services for the oil and gas industry in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea region. The company operates in three segments: Vessel Operations, Geophysical Services, and Marine Base Services. The Vessel Operations segment charters a fleet of shallow draft offshore support vessels to oil and natural gas exploration companies.

