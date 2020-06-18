Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Share Price

News articles about GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. GlyEco earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GLYE stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76. GlyEco has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

GlyEco Company Profile

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services.

