Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Share Price

News stories about HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HB Fuller earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of FUL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. HB Fuller’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. TheStreet cut shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

