Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Stock Price

Headlines about IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBI Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:IBIBF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

About IBI Group

IBI Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

