Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Share Price

News articles about Covanta (NYSE:CVA) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Covanta earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of CVA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 25,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,139. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 1.23. Covanta has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Covanta’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

