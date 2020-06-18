Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Price

News headlines about OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OMRON earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected OMRON’s score:

Shares of OMRON stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.23. 5,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. OMRON has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $69.42.

OMRNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded OMRON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, social systems, healthcare, environmental solutions, automotive electronic, and mechanical components businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

