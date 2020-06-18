Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Price

Press coverage about SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SEVERN TRENT PL/S earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

STRNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SEVERN TRENT PL/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.20. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SEVERN TRENT PL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEVERN TRENT PL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.