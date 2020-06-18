Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Price

News coverage about Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Simmons First National earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Simmons First National’s analysis:

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFNC. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SFNC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 21,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $147,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,680.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $623,170 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.