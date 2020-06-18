Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tristate Capital earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Tristate Capital’s ranking:

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSC. TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 3,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,022. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $481.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tristate Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,961.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,673 shares of company stock valued at $406,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.