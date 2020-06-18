Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Summit Materials earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 69,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.37.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

