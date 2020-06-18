Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Share Price

Media coverage about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tenaris earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 61,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

