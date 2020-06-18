Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $314.03

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $314.03 and traded as low as $235.00. Victoria shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 43,540 shares traded.

VCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 575 ($7.32) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 380 ($4.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 313.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58.

In other news, insider Andrew Harrison purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of £29,340 ($37,342.50).

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

