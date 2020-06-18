Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Short Interest Update

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Village Bank and Trust Financial stock remained flat at $$31.25 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 613. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $48.39.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBFC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

