VINCI S A/ADR’s (VCISY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCISY. ValuEngine lowered VINCI S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas raised VINCI S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised VINCI S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VINCI S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get VINCI S A/ADR alerts:

VINCI S A/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,162. VINCI S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.