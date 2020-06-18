Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VIOT. BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Viomi Technology stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 1,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,169. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $359.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,199,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,011,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Viomi Technology by 22.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 178,173 shares in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

