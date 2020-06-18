Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Get Vipshop alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,937. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vipshop (VIPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.