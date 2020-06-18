Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,164. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRC. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Virco Mfg. by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

