VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VWAGY. ValuEngine cut VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 61,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,882. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.70. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

