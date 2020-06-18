Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Shares Down 0.5%

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $6.35, approximately 10,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,853,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

