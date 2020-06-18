Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 240,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $76,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after buying an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,006,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,867,298. The company has a market cap of $212.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus cut their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

