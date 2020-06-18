Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Update

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 152.2% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WSTG stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.41. 685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,226. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.95. Wayside Technology Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.62 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $59,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

