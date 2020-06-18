Wedbush Increases Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $12.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of BBBY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 10,199,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,104,194. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

