Wedbush Increases Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $12.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.
Shares of BBBY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 10,199,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,104,194. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
