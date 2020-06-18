Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 34,980 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 279.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Atlassian by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.34, a P/E/G ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.03. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $191.72.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.06.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

