Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 120,000 Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,991,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,451 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after buying an additional 716,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after buying an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XEL traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.29. 127,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,804. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.