Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 622,356 Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 622,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Columbia Property Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 301.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,656,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 6,000 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,081.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CXP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.95. 30,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,197. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 138.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXP. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

