Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 720.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Ciena worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $76,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $106,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $164,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,699 shares of company stock worth $1,963,330 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 60,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,893. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

