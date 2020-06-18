Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 38,833 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,833 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 38,833 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $19,589,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,672,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.49. 2,026,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.42 and its 200-day moving average is $344.34. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $411.72. The firm has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.50.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,698 shares of company stock worth $5,772,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

