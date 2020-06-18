Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 583,146 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 96.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,146 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.65% of Extended Stay America worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after buying an additional 92,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 284,924 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,533,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 911,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $33,150,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STAY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 101,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,574. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,112.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,829.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

