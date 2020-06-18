Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.87. 10,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,925. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger Inc has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.62 and a 200 day moving average of $298.50.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Longbow Research raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.27.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

