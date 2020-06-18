Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.81.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.69. 51,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,972. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

